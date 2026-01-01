Monks Hold Firefighting Drill in Nara

NARA, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - A water-spraying firefighting drill was held at the World Heritage-listed Horyuji Temple in Ikaruga, Nara Prefecture, on January 26th, Cultural Property Fire Prevention Day, with monks and local volunteer firefighters taking part.

The annual drill commemorates the January 26th, 1949 fire at the temple’s Kondo (Golden Hall), in which murals were damaged while they were being copied, an incident that later led to the enactment of the Law for the Protection of Cultural Properties in 1950 and the establishment of Cultural Property Fire Prevention Day in 1955.

Source: Kyodo