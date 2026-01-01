Winter Swans Flock to Lake Biwa

SHIGA, Jan 28 (News On Japan) - Flocks of whooper swans, often called “messengers of winter,” have arrived in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, delighting onlookers with their graceful appearance.

Since early last month, groups of the swans—measuring about 140 centimeters in length—have been gathering in rice fields across the city, occasionally spreading their pure white wings and taking flight in an elegant display.

The whooper swans are migratory birds that travel roughly 4,000 kilometers from Siberia each year to spend the winter in Japan.

According to the Kohoku Wild Bird Center, more than 500 whooper swans have been confirmed around Lake Biwa this season, where they rest and feed before departing for Siberia again by late next month.

Source: YOMIURI