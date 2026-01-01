Tokyo University Professor Arrested Over Research Scandal

TOKYO, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - A professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school has been arrested on suspicion of receiving entertainment in connection with a joint research project, with investigators revealing that spending on some days reached as much as 850,000 yen.

Sato Shinichi, a 62-year-old professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school, along with a former specially appointed associate professor, is suspected of accepting entertainment at high-end clubs and other venues in return for providing preferential treatment related to joint research with the Japan Cosmetic Industry Association.

Subsequent reporting has found that the association’s representative director accompanied the two to luxury French restaurants and exclusive clubs, paying a total of 850,000 yen in a single day.

The total value of the entertainment received by the two is believed to amount to around 4.9 million yen, with the Metropolitan Police Department investigating the case on the view that Sato repeatedly demanded such hospitality.

Source: FNN