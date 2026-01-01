Misuse of Lost-Item Tracking Tags Under Scrutiny

OSAKA, Jan 29 (News On Japan) - Small tracking tags that allow users to locate lost items such as wallets or keys via smartphones have become widely popular for their convenience, but the technology is now being exploited in disturbing ways, emerging as a new social problem.

Cases in which these lost-item prevention tags are misused for stalking have surged, including a murder case in Ibaraki Prefecture, prompting growing concern over how the devices are being abused and what countermeasures are needed.

Reports of malicious use are increasing rapidly, with some victims discovering the tags secretly attached behind vehicle license plates or frames, triggering fear that their movements were being monitored without their knowledge. The psychological impact of realizing that one’s location may be constantly tracked has left many shaken, raising questions about just how precise the devices are and how individuals can protect themselves.

Lost-item prevention tags are small devices sold at electronics retailers and other stores, designed to be attached to wallets, bags or other valuables so their location can be checked via smartphone if misplaced. However, authorities say the same location-tracking function has been exploited by stalkers.

One high-profile case occurred last New Year’s Eve in Ibaraki Prefecture, where a female nail technician was killed. The man arrested on suspicion of murder, her former partner, was also suspected of stalking her. Investigators found a tracking tag hidden inside a stuffed toy at the woman’s home, leading police to believe the suspect used the tag to identify her residence.

In another case, a woman who attended a motorcycle event said a tag was likely attached to her bike while she was away. She later discovered it stuck behind the license plate, small enough to fit in the palm of her hand. A colleague noticed the device when she parked the motorcycle at her workplace after the event.

She said the possibility that someone could learn where she lived simply by tracking the device was terrifying, noting that if she had taken the bike home without realizing it was there, her address could have been exposed.

According to police data, consultations related to stalking cases involving tracking tags have been rising every year, reaching roughly 600 cases last year, marking a record high.

To examine the accuracy of the devices, reporters conducted an experiment by placing a tracking tag inside a wallet and asking a staff member to carry it elsewhere. About 10 minutes after the staff member began moving, the smartphone linked to the tag showed the location shifting south. After around 40 minutes, the map indicated a position believed to be very close to the actual location. When reporters went to the area, they were able to find the staff member with little difficulty, confirming the high accuracy of the location data.

Unlike traditional GPS-based tracking devices, which rely on satellite signals, these tags typically use Bluetooth technology and work by communicating with nearby smartphones. While GPS devices can achieve accuracy within about one meter, tracking tags form a network by leveraging other people’s smartphones, allowing them to function at a much lower cost.

Security experts expressed frustration over the misuse of products intended to protect personal property, noting that the affordability and ease of use of the tags also make them attractive for malicious purposes.

Some people interviewed said the devices are extremely convenient when used properly but become deeply unsettling when abused. Others pointed out the risk posed by gifts or items that are difficult to inspect internally, warning that tags could be hidden without the recipient realizing it.

Victims are not limited to stalking cases. One man who enjoys motorcycle touring said he found a tracking tag attached to the back of his bike’s frame after hearing about similar incidents involving popular models. He reported the matter to police, but investigators were unable to identify the person who placed the device due to a lack of fingerprints or ownership data, leaving the case unresolved.

Experts say detecting hidden tracking tags is extremely difficult. The devices are often about the size of a 500-yen coin and can be concealed almost anywhere, with few practical tools available for detection.

Amid growing concern, legal measures have been strengthened. Revisions to the Stalker Control Law now prohibit not only the unauthorized acquisition of location data using GPS devices but also the act of attaching lost-item prevention tags to obtain location information without consent.

Legal experts say the amendment closes a loophole in previous legislation, noting that the network-based tracking method used by these tags was not adequately covered under earlier laws. However, they warn that as new technologies continue to emerge, misuse is likely to persist, requiring society as a whole to remain vigilant.

Some smartphone makers have begun introducing features that alert users when an unfamiliar tracking tag is detected nearby, though such measures are not yet universally available across all devices.

Specialists urge anyone concerned about stalking to consult police, who can provide advice and support, and recommend regularly checking personal belongings for unfamiliar items. Users are also encouraged to review their smartphone settings to ensure detection features for unknown tracking tags are enabled, as awareness and precaution remain key to personal safety.

