News On Japan
Business

Foreign Buying Pushes Up Kyoto Property Prices

KYOTO, Jan 30 (News On Japan) - Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, is seeing parts of its surrounding residential areas increasingly bought up by foreign buyers, with land near the Togetsukyo Bridge changing hands for sums far beyond what local residents can afford.

In the Saga area, a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of the bridge, foreign nationals are purchasing portions of land, including one site of around 1,000 tsubo, or roughly 3,300 square meters, with an estimated value of about 600 million yen. According to local residents and real estate registry records, the owner of the land is believed to be Chinese.

Under current rules, real estate transactions by foreign nationals are generally unrestricted. However, criticism has been growing that such purchases are contributing to soaring property prices, prompting the government to begin examining the actual situation as it considers whether existing regulations should be revised.

Policies related to foreign nationals have become a point of contention in the ongoing House of Representatives election campaign. From the perspective of real estate ownership, MBS reporter Tomoyuka Kimura explains the current state of foreign property acquisitions and the data behind the debate.

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Toyota Retains Global Sales Lead for Sixth Straight Year

Toyota Motor Corp. said on January 29th that its global vehicle sales in 2025 reached a record high, marking the sixth consecutive year the automaker has ranked first worldwide, supported by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Foreign Buying Pushes Up Kyoto Property Prices

Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, is seeing parts of its surrounding residential areas increasingly bought up by foreign buyers, with land near the Togetsukyo Bridge changing hands for sums far beyond what local residents can afford.

Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Earns Grammy Nomination

Jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for Best Instrumental Composition at the 68th Grammy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honor in the U.S. music industry, for her piece “Live Life This Day: Movement I.”

Pokemon Pop-Up Opens at London Natural History Museum

A pop-up store themed around the Pocket Monsters franchise opened at the Natural History Museum, underscoring the growing global popularity of Japanese culture, which is also leaving its mark on the English language.

Tokyo University Professor Arrested Over Research Scandal

A professor at the University of Tokyo’s graduate school has been arrested on suspicion of receiving entertainment in connection with a joint research project, with investigators revealing that spending on some days reached as much as 850,000 yen.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Soaring Precious Metal Prices Put Pressure on Dentists

Gold prices have hit a historic milestone, topping 30,000 yen per gram for the first time, with the surge spilling over into silver and other precious metals and creating unexpected strains across a wide range of industries.

Rare Earth Squeeze Threatens Japan’s Factories

China’s tightening grip on rare earth exports is emerging as a fresh pressure point for Japan, with manufacturers warning that shipments have slowed to a trickle and analysts estimating that a yearlong disruption could erase years of the country’s already thin growth.

90-Year-Old Canon President to Step Down for Third Time

Canon announced a change in its top management, with President Fujio Mitarai set to relinquish the presidency for the third time. Mitarai, currently 90, will move into the role of chairman and chief executive officer while handing day-to-day management to Vice President Ogawa, who will assume the post of president and chief operating officer.

Japan’s Oldest Coins Found at Ancient Workshop

Japan’s oldest coin is often said to be Wado Kaichin, a name many people remember from school textbooks, but an even older form of coinage was discovered in Asuka Village in 1999, triggering widespread attention and forcing historians to rethink the origins of Japanese currency.

Japan Bets on 6,000-Meter-Deep Seabed Mud for Rare Earths

Rare earths are strategic materials on which the world remains heavily dependent on China, and as Beijing increasingly uses export controls as a diplomatic and economic lever, Japan’s latest challenge is drawing historic attention as a potential turning point. With 2026 being described as the “first year of domestically sourced rare earths,” the question is whether Japan can truly become a game changer in reducing its reliance on China.

Tokyo Private Lodging Operator Under Criminal Investigation

A private lodging operator based in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward and its chief executive have been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of violating Japan’s Private Lodging Business Act, marking the first such criminal referral nationwide under the law, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Speculation Grows Over Rare Japan-U.S. Coordinated Yen-Support Intervention

The dollar-yen rate swung sharply over just a few days, with the yen strengthening rapidly from the 159 range to the 153 range, fueling market speculation that Japanese and U.S. authorities may have carried out “rate checks” to signal readiness for intervention.

Japan Department Store Sales Slip for First Time in Five Years

Japan’s department store sales fell for the first time in five years in 2025, as spending by foreign visitors shifted toward lower-priced goods and pushed down average purchase amounts.