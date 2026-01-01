Kyoto To Tighten Rules On Private Lodging

KYOTO, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City has announced plans to tighten regulations on private lodging facilities, citing a steady rise in complaints related to noise and garbage.

According to the city, the number of registered private lodging properties operating under the so-called Minpaku law has increased to 1,088, while reports from residents about noise disturbances and waste disposal problems have continued to climb each year, reaching 264 cases as of the end of December in the current fiscal year.

At a news conference on January 29th, Mayor Koji Matsui said that from February the city will impose business suspensions or order closures on operators who fail to comply with reporting requirements on accommodation records and ignore official directives, adding that from April the city will also step up unannounced inspections carried out in the early morning and late at night.

Matsui said, "The presence of private lodging is undermining the maintenance of local communities. We need to consider even stricter regulations."

The city also said it plans to submit a revised ordinance incorporating the tougher measures to the city assembly within the next fiscal year.

Source: YOMIURI