News On Japan
Travel

Kyoto To Tighten Rules On Private Lodging

KYOTO, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - Kyoto City has announced plans to tighten regulations on private lodging facilities, citing a steady rise in complaints related to noise and garbage.

According to the city, the number of registered private lodging properties operating under the so-called Minpaku law has increased to 1,088, while reports from residents about noise disturbances and waste disposal problems have continued to climb each year, reaching 264 cases as of the end of December in the current fiscal year.

At a news conference on January 29th, Mayor Koji Matsui said that from February the city will impose business suspensions or order closures on operators who fail to comply with reporting requirements on accommodation records and ignore official directives, adding that from April the city will also step up unannounced inspections carried out in the early morning and late at night.

Matsui said, "The presence of private lodging is undermining the maintenance of local communities. We need to consider even stricter regulations."

The city also said it plans to submit a revised ordinance incorporating the tougher measures to the city assembly within the next fiscal year.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Divided Over Tighter Residency Controls as Foreign Workforce Swells

Foreign workers are now indispensable across Japan, from convenience stores and agriculture to nursing care, and with the House of Representatives election approaching, political parties are sharpening their positions on how the country should manage its rapidly growing foreign population.

Who Put Up the Grandmother Road Sign?

A yellow, diamond-shaped sign depicting a cane-carrying elderly woman has drawn attention online as a rare and mysterious road sign, only for it to emerge that even local authorities have no record of who installed it and say it is not an official traffic sign.

Toyota Retains Global Sales Lead for Sixth Straight Year

Toyota Motor Corp. said on January 29th that its global vehicle sales in 2025 reached a record high, marking the sixth consecutive year the automaker has ranked first worldwide, supported by strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Foreign Buying Pushes Up Kyoto Property Prices

Arashiyama, one of Kyoto’s most popular tourist destinations, is seeing parts of its surrounding residential areas increasingly bought up by foreign buyers, with land near the Togetsukyo Bridge changing hands for sums far beyond what local residents can afford.

Jazz Composer Miho Hazama Earns Grammy Nomination

Jazz composer Miho Hazama has been nominated for Best Instrumental Composition at the 68th Grammy Awards, widely regarded as the most prestigious honor in the U.S. music industry, for her piece “Live Life This Day: Movement I.”

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Hokkaido Mobilizes 1,000 Snow Removal Workers to Restore Rail Services

On January 28th and 29th, JR suspended overnight trains departing from and arriving at Sapporo Station to focus on large-scale snow removal work along the tracks after heavy snowfall, affecting around 500,000 passengers and exposing a series of operational challenges.

Kyoto To Tighten Rules On Private Lodging

Kyoto City has announced plans to tighten regulations on private lodging facilities, citing a steady rise in complaints related to noise and garbage.

Electric Passenger Boat Service to Connect Central Tokyo

Mitsui Fudosan has announced that it will begin regular operations of electric passenger boats in April, marking what the company says will be the first scheduled service of its kind in Japan and positioning water transport as a new pillar of urban mobility tied to its real estate developments.

Risk of Heavy Snow Later This Week

A winter pressure pattern is set to re-establish itself in the latter half of this week, allowing cold air to flow more easily into areas around Japan. The peak of the cold air is forecast for Thursday, January 29, and Friday, January 30, when snow clouds associated with the Japan Sea Polar air mass Convergence Zone (JPCZ) are expected to move inland, particularly across eastern parts of the San’in region and western Hokuriku, raising the risk of heavy snowfall.

Winter Swans Flock to Lake Biwa

Flocks of whooper swans, often called “messengers of winter,” have arrived in Nagahama, Shiga Prefecture, delighting onlookers with their graceful appearance.

The 2026 Nomad Kit: 4 Essentials for High-Speed Travel Across Japan

Ever feel like your life is going at the pace of a Shinkansen? By 2026, Japan will have officially become the playground for those refusing to stay in one place.

Glass Eel Fishing Begins on the Shimanto River

From a hill overlooking the river mouth, countless boats could be seen floating below, their multicolored lights reflecting off the shimmering surface of the water, while the hum of engines and the voices of fishermen occasionally drifted through the night air.

Record Snowfall Leaves New Chitose Airport Cut Off

New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido was effectively cut off by record snowfall, leaving around 7,000 people stranded overnight after rail and bus services were suspended, severing key transport links and disrupting daily life.