Menpa Emerges as the Next Consumer Trend in Japan

TOKYO, Feb 01 (News On Japan) - As AI becomes increasingly embedded in everyday life, a new style of consumption is expected to spread rapidly following the earlier emphasis on cost performance and time performance, with growing attention now focused on what is known as “menpa.”

Menpa, short for mental performance, is emerging as a new consumption style for the AI era, reflecting a shift toward choices that reduce mental strain and emotional fatigue. As the spread of social media has dramatically increased the volume of information available, consumers are faced with an overwhelming number of options for content, products, and experiences, leaving many feeling exhausted by the constant need to judge and decide. Against this backdrop, menpa has gained attention as a new standard, and Japanese companies have begun incorporating the concept into their services.

Menpa refers to consumption that prioritizes peace of mind and emotional comfort, favoring options that do not require constant decision-making, are less likely to result in regret, and demand little emotional energy. It is seen as a key benchmark for consumption in 2026, as consumers increasingly value reassurance and a sense of ease over optimization.

Behind the growing awareness of menpa are two major types of psychological burden. The first is the burden of choice. As AI has accelerated the flow of information, consumers enjoy greater convenience, but are also exposed to a flood of information of uncertain reliability. While almost anything can be chosen, the pressure to identify the “right” answer has intensified, creating stress through repeated cycles of researching, comparing, and doubting. For some, the act of choosing itself has become tiresome.

The second burden is emotional strain. On social media, sharing personal opinions or preferences often invites opposing views based on others’ perceptions of what is right. The resulting fear of making mistakes or being criticized gradually erodes emotional energy, leaving people feeling unsettled and drained.

Companies that have recognized these burdens are beginning to design services that reduce decision fatigue by narrowing choices, offering only options that are likely to meet users’ needs rather than presenting every possible alternative.

One such example is a food delivery service that surpassed 3 million users roughly one year after launch. Instead of requiring customers to select individual meals, ready-to-eat dishes arrive that only need reheating. Users simply register their preferred delivery frequency, after which recommended products are automatically included, requiring only a final confirmation. By offering additional seasoning options separately, the service also allows households with children to adjust spiciness to suit different tastes, eliminating another source of hesitation.

Another example is a service designed to help users find restaurants. Choosing where to eat often involves checking menus, reading reviews, and comparing multiple options, creating a surprisingly heavy decision-making burden. With this service, users enter a simple phrase such as wanting to go out for drinks with friends, and AI narrows down suitable candidates. By enabling users to choose without extensive comparison, the service caters to those who value mental ease when making decisions.

According to the analysis, these developments explain why menpa is drawing attention this year, as consumers increasingly seek consumption experiences that minimize psychological stress in an age defined by information overload.

Source: テレ東BIZ