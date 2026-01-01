Australian Woman Dies After Being Suspended From Ski Lift in Nagano

Nagano, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - A woman who was left suspended from a ski lift at a resort in Otari Village, Nagano Prefecture, has been confirmed dead after her backpack became caught in the seat as she was getting off the lift.

The woman was identified as Day Brooke Ella, a 22-year-old Australian national.

The operator said the chest strap of the backpack had been fastened, preventing it from slipping off, and she is believed to have been dragged along while still attached to the backpack.

Source: TBS