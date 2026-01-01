News On Japan
Death Row Inmate Convicted in 2006 Double Murder Dies at Osaka Detention House

OSAKA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - A man who was sentenced to death for killing two people, including a university student, about 20 years ago has died at the Osaka Detention House, where he was being held.

The deceased was Ryushi Kobayashi, a 41-year-old death row inmate who was convicted of participating in the group assault and murder of two people, including a university student, in 2006, in which the victims were beaten and then buried alive, leading to a death sentence, and he had been held at the Osaka Detention House.

According to the Osaka Detention House, at around 7:50 a.m. on January 31st, staff received no response from Kobayashi when calling out to inmates to wake up, and upon opening the cell door to check on him, found him collapsed with a futon collar cover tied around his neck.

He was later transported to a hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Authorities believe the cause of death was suicide, and the Osaka Detention House issued a statement saying, "We deeply regret the death of an inmate and will work to prevent a recurrence."

Source: YOMIURI

