Japan’s Top Banks Break 1 Trillion Yen Profit Mark

TOKYO, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - The three major Japanese banking groups posted consolidated net profits exceeding 1 trillion yen each for the April–December 2025 period, supported by improved interest margins following interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and steady corporate demand for funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reported net profit of 1.8135 trillion yen, up 3.7% from a year earlier, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group posted a 22.8% increase to 1.3947 trillion yen, marking its fourth consecutive year of record profits. Mizuho Financial Group saw net profit rise 19.2% to 1.0198 trillion yen, exceeding the 1 trillion yen mark for the first time for this period.

Source: テレ東BIZ