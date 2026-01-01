Youth Group Leader Arrested Over Assault During Danjiri Festival

OSAKA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after allegedly leading a group attack that left another festival official seriously injured during a danjiri festival in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, in October last year.

Police arrested Daichi Sumitani, 28, head of the youth association in the Hattakita-cho district of Sakai, on suspicion of causing injury. Authorities allege that during a festival event involving danjiri floats from multiple districts, Sumitani became involved in a dispute with a 40-year-old male official from another district while pulling a float and subsequently assaulted him with others.

The injured man suffered severe injuries, including fractures to his jaw and ribs. Police believe Sumitani initiated the violence and are continuing efforts to identify others who may have participated in the group assault.

Source: YOMIURI