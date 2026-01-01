TSMC To Produce 3nm Chips at Kumamoto Plant in Japan First

Kumamoto, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei at the prime minister’s office on February 5th, where Wei said the company plans to produce cutting-edge semiconductors equivalent to a 3-nanometer process at its second plant under construction in Kumamoto Prefecture, marking the first such production in Japan.

Takaichi welcomed the plan, calling it “very reassuring,” and said she wanted discussions to proceed in the direction proposed.

She also said the government wanted to hold close talks and cooperate with the company.

Source: Kyodo