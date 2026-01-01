Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Strangling 17-Year-Old Girl

News On Japan
OSAKA, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - A man accused of strangling a 17-year-old girl to death and stealing her wallet at a hotel in Osaka’s Minami district was sentenced to 22 years in prison by the Osaka District Court on February 6th.

According to the indictment and other sources, Fukui Shunsuke (31) was charged with strangling the girl, who lived in the city, in a hotel room in Osaka’s Minami area in September 2024, then taking her wallet and other belongings.

After the incident, Fukui was seen fleeing on a bicycle in nearby security camera footage and later told investigators that he hitchhiked from Suita to Yokohama to escape, while denying that he had intended to kill the girl.

Prosecutors argued that the defendant became involved in a financial dispute with the girl after engaging in prostitution and failed to take any life-saving measures following the attack, describing his disregard for human life as extreme, and sought a 22-year prison term.

In its ruling on February 6th, the Osaka District Court stated that Fukui had solicited prostitution despite being unable to pay hotel fees or compensation and, even after the killing, attempted to cash in the stolen wallet, concluding that there were no mitigating circumstances to consider and handing down the requested 22-year prison sentence.

Source: YOMIURI

