Kirin to Sell 'Four Roses' to U.S. Wine Giant for $800 Million

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - Kirin Holdings announced it will sell its U.S.-based group company that produces the bourbon whiskey Four Roses to a major American wine company for up to about 120 billion yen, as the Japanese brewer reviews its business structure and accelerates expansion into health science and related sectors amid a growing shift among younger consumers away from alcohol.

Kirin Holdings’ relationship with Four Roses traces back to Japan’s postwar expansion into global beverage markets, reflecting both the country’s appetite for American whiskey and its own brewers’ ambitions to build international portfolios. Kirin, founded in 1885 as Japan Brewery Co. in Yokohama and later renamed Kirin Brewery, became one of Japan’s dominant beer makers during the 20th century, building a reputation for quality lagers and gradually expanding into soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and overseas alcohol brands as domestic consumption matured.

Four Roses, meanwhile, has roots in the United States dating to the late 19th century, when founder Paul Jones Jr. established the bourbon brand in Kentucky. The label gained popularity in the early 1900s and survived Prohibition by shifting production to medicinal whiskey, but its trajectory diverged between the U.S. and export markets in the decades that followed. While Four Roses became less prominent domestically for a period, it maintained strong recognition overseas, particularly in Japan, where bourbon developed a devoted following among drinkers and bartenders.

Kirin entered the picture in the 1980s as Japanese beverage companies sought to diversify beyond beer and hedge against demographic shifts and slowing growth at home. In 1988, Kirin acquired the Four Roses brand and its related U.S. operations, viewing American bourbon as a premium category with long-term potential in Japan and other Asian markets. The acquisition marked a broader strategy by Kirin to build a global spirits portfolio, complementing its beer dominance with international whiskey and wine assets.

Under Kirin’s ownership, Four Roses underwent a revival, with renewed emphasis on quality, aging techniques, and brand positioning. The distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, expanded production capacity and introduced premium expressions that appealed to both American and international consumers. In Japan, Four Roses became a staple in bars and restaurants, benefiting from the country’s long-standing fascination with bourbon and highballs, while also gaining traction in the U.S. craft whiskey boom that emerged in the 2000s and 2010s.

Over time, however, Kirin’s corporate priorities began to shift. Like many major brewers, the company faced a shrinking domestic alcohol market as Japan’s population aged and younger consumers drank less. In response, Kirin invested heavily in non-alcohol segments, including pharmaceuticals, functional foods, and health science products, aiming to reposition itself as a broader health and wellness company rather than a traditional brewer. The Four Roses brand remained profitable and respected, but it was increasingly viewed as a non-core asset within Kirin’s evolving portfolio.

Source: テレ東BIZ

