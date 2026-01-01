News On Japan
Society

Man Arrested for Filming Women in Underwear Under False Pretense

TOKYO, Feb 13 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a model audition for an underwear brand and photographing women in their underwear.

Sato Tatsuya, 37, is suspected of falsely claiming to hold a model audition for an underwear brand and photographing two women in their 20s in their underwear at a rented studio in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward in 2025.

Sato allegedly also had the women wear cosplay outfits such as sailor-style uniforms, and the case came to light after one of the women became suspicious and consulted the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to investigators, Sato denies the allegations, stating, "I only carried out the underwear photography as part of a business activity."

Source: FNN

Six Students Taken to Hospital After Eating Overly Salty Pizza

Six junior high school students were taken to hospital after falling ill from eating pizza made during a home economics class in Kitakyushu last month, with officials suspecting the cause to be an excessive amount of salt added to the dough.

Osaka Fraud Losses Top 33.9 Billion Yen as Police-Impersonation Scams Surge

Losses from special fraud and SNS-based investment and romance scams in Osaka Prefecture over the past year exceeded 33.9 billion yen, marking a record high.

Japan Supplies Generators to Ukraine

A ceremony was held in Kyiv on February 11th where the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) presented generators to Ukraine as the country grapples with worsening electricity shortages following Russian attacks on energy facilities, with citizens struggling to endure severe winter conditions and international assistance for power infrastructure continuing to grow.

Water Supply Disruptions Continue in Hakone

A renewed water outage struck Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture after supplies briefly resumed on February 11th morning, with authorities reinstating water restrictions from 9 p.m. as frozen pipes and low reservoir levels linked to an intense cold wave continued to disrupt supply across the region.

Japan’s Oldest Man Dies at 111

Kiyotaka Mizuno, the oldest man in Japan and the oldest resident in Shizuoka Prefecture, died of natural causes at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture, on February 8th at the age of 111, according to local authorities.

15-Meter Water Spout Erupts in Kawaguchi

A towering column of water reaching about 15 meters erupted in a residential area of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on February 12th after a valve loosened during water pipe repair work, flooding nearby streets and startling residents.

Sapporo Orders Removal of All Buildings at Former Safari Park

Sapporo City is set to begin procedures as early as February 12th to issue a demolition order requiring the removal of all buildings at North Safari Sapporo, which closed in September 2025 over illegal construction issues, after more than 30 unauthorized structures were found to remain on the site in Minami Ward, Hokkaido.

Pink Mohawk Councilor Arrested on Extortion Charges

An Inazawa city councilor in Aichi Prefecture known for his trademark pink mohawk has been arrested on suspicion of extortion and assault after allegedly beating a man and demanding money at a restaurant in November 2025.

Chinese Suspect Arrested Over Lamborghini Hit-and-Run

A 41-year-old Chinese man arrested on suspicion of crashing a Lamborghini into a police patrol car and fleeing the scene is believed to have been driving at a speed far exceeding the legal limit, investigators said.

Inside Japan’s Secretive Executions

The death penalty and life imprisonment, often described as shrouded in secrecy when it comes to the details of executions, continue to provoke debate in Japan, where roughly 1,700 inmates are serving life sentences and many live with the knowledge that they were once candidates for execution.

Lamborghini Slams Into Police Car, Five Injured as Driver Flees

A man suspected of a hit-and-run drove a high-end sports car into a police patrol car, leaving five people injured.