Man Arrested for Filming Women in Underwear Under False Pretense

TOKYO, Feb 13 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a model audition for an underwear brand and photographing women in their underwear.

Sato Tatsuya, 37, is suspected of falsely claiming to hold a model audition for an underwear brand and photographing two women in their 20s in their underwear at a rented studio in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward in 2025.

Sato allegedly also had the women wear cosplay outfits such as sailor-style uniforms, and the case came to light after one of the women became suspicious and consulted the Metropolitan Police Department.

According to investigators, Sato denies the allegations, stating, "I only carried out the underwear photography as part of a business activity."

Source: FNN