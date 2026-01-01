Teen Stabbed to Death in Osaka’s Minami District

OSAKA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Three teenage boys were stabbed in Osaka’s Minami district, leaving one dead and two seriously injured, in an attack that police say may have involved repeated stabbings with strong intent to kill.

The incident occurred at a commercial building in Chuo Ward, Osaka, where police arrested Ryuga Iwasaki, 21, an unemployed man, on suspicion of fatally stabbing Ryunosuke Kamata, 17, a company employee, multiple times in the chest and neck with what is believed to have been a folding knife on February 14th. Two other 17-year-old boys were also stabbed in the upper body; one remains unconscious in critical condition, while the other sustained serious injuries.

According to police sources, a judicial autopsy conducted on February 17th revealed that a chest wound on Kamata penetrated the ribs and heart and reached the liver. Multiple stab and cut wounds were also found on his neck.

Iwasaki has reportedly told investigators that he did not intend to kill, but police believe there was strong intent to murder and are continuing their investigation.

Source: YOMIURI