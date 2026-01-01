News On Japan
Society

Teen Stabbed to Death in Osaka’s Minami District

OSAKA, Feb 18 (News On Japan) - Three teenage boys were stabbed in Osaka’s Minami district, leaving one dead and two seriously injured, in an attack that police say may have involved repeated stabbings with strong intent to kill.

The incident occurred at a commercial building in Chuo Ward, Osaka, where police arrested Ryuga Iwasaki, 21, an unemployed man, on suspicion of fatally stabbing Ryunosuke Kamata, 17, a company employee, multiple times in the chest and neck with what is believed to have been a folding knife on February 14th. Two other 17-year-old boys were also stabbed in the upper body; one remains unconscious in critical condition, while the other sustained serious injuries.

According to police sources, a judicial autopsy conducted on February 17th revealed that a chest wound on Kamata penetrated the ribs and heart and reached the liver. Multiple stab and cut wounds were also found on his neck.

Iwasaki has reportedly told investigators that he did not intend to kill, but police believe there was strong intent to murder and are continuing their investigation.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Online Tutoring Service Megasta Enters Bankruptcy

Online tutoring provider Banzan, which operates the popular service Megasta, received a court decision on February 17th to begin bankruptcy proceedings, triggering confusion and anger among parents and tutors after the company abruptly halted all operations.

Japanese Pair Surge From Fifth To Capture Gold

The pairs free skating event saw the duo known as “Rikuryu,” Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, of the Kinoshita Group, capture a dramatic gold medal in a stunning comeback, delivering a performance that brought the entire arena to its feet and earning 158.13 points, the highest free skating score in history, as they rose from fifth place after the short program to claim the top of the podium, marking the first medal in the discipline for Japan and overturning a 6.9-point deficit from the short program in what became the largest comeback since the current scoring system was introduced.

'Once-in-30-Years' Drought Grips Japan

Water shortages are worsening across Japan amid what meteorologists describe as 'once-in-30-years' low rainfall, with riverbeds exposed, reservoirs falling to record lows, and dry conditions fueling a renewed surge in influenza infections.

Long Lines in Russia for Japan Tourist Visas

Long lines have been forming daily outside the Japanese Embassy in Russia as people seek tourist visas to visit Japan, with an unprecedented boom in travel interest despite Moscow designating Japan an “unfriendly nation” over sanctions related to the Ukraine invasion.

Can Foreign Drivers Save Japan’s Logistics Industry?

A severe shortage of truck drivers—forecast to reach 210,000 by fiscal 2030—has prompted a driving school operator in Fukuoka Prefecture to begin recruiting foreign drivers in an effort to support Japan’s strained logistics sector.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Teen Stabbed to Death in Osaka’s Minami District

Three teenage boys were stabbed in Osaka’s Minami district, leaving one dead and two seriously injured, in an attack that police say may have involved repeated stabbings with strong intent to kill.

Scammer Arrested for Posing as JAL Flight Attendant

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a Japan Airlines cabin attendant and defrauding a woman of more than 10 million yen by promising discounted overseas travel.

Female Prosecutor Sues Over Alleged Mishandling After Sexual Assault

A female prosecutor who says she was sexually assaulted by a former head of the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office has filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the state and others, alleging she suffered secondary harm due to the prosecution’s handling of the case.

Japan's Mobile Phone Numbers Nearing Exhaustion

Japan’s phone environment is set for sweeping changes in 2026, with mobile numbers nearing exhaustion and long-standing services such as feature phones, the Town Page directory and the 104 information line all coming to an end.

Man Arrested for Filming Women in Underwear Under False Pretense

A man has been arrested on suspicion of posing as a model audition for an underwear brand and photographing women in their underwear.

15-Meter Water Spout Erupts in Kawaguchi

A towering column of water reaching about 15 meters erupted in a residential area of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on February 12th after a valve loosened during water pipe repair work, flooding nearby streets and startling residents.

Osaka Fraud Losses Top 33.9 Billion Yen as Police-Impersonation Scams Surge

Losses from special fraud and SNS-based investment and romance scams in Osaka Prefecture over the past year exceeded 33.9 billion yen, marking a record high.

Sapporo Orders Removal of All Buildings at Former Safari Park

Sapporo City is set to begin procedures as early as February 12th to issue a demolition order requiring the removal of all buildings at North Safari Sapporo, which closed in September 2025 over illegal construction issues, after more than 30 unauthorized structures were found to remain on the site in Minami Ward, Hokkaido.