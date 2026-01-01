News On Japan
Dotonbori Stabbing Exposes Dark Shift in Osaka

OSAKA, Feb 19 (News On Japan) - A brutal stabbing in Osaka’s Minami district late last week left three young men wounded, one fatally, raising new questions about the changing environment around a well-known youth gathering spot beneath the Glico sign in Dotonbori.

The incident, which occurred late on February 14th, saw three 17-year-old males attacked with a knife. Ryunosuke Kamata, a company employee from Nara Prefecture, died after being stabbed in the chest, while another victim remains unconscious in critical condition and a third sustained serious injuries. Police arrested suspect Ryo Iwasaki on suspicion of murder, though he has reportedly denied intent to kill.

Investigators say the fatal wound pierced Kamata’s heart, and additional stab wounds reached the liver and neck, suggesting strong intent. Footage obtained by reporters appears to show a man believed to be Iwasaki shortly before his arrest walking through the area, discarding an item and putting on what looked like gloves. Police say the suspect was wearing gloves at the time of the attack and may have changed them.

Authorities believe the suspect and the victims had met shortly before the incident at an area known as “Gurishita,” the space beneath the iconic Glico billboard where young people have gathered for several years. Once seen as a place for youths struggling with loneliness or family issues to find companionship, the site has increasingly become associated with drug use, underage drinking, and transactional relationships, according to interviews conducted by Kansai TV’s News Runner program.

People familiar with the area say its atmosphere has shifted in recent years. Some claim individuals now frequent the location to make money through intimidation, robbery, or other illicit activities. Others report an increase in drug overdoses and organized groups exerting control over younger visitors. One regular described the area bluntly: “It’s not a place you should come anymore.”

Several sources who knew the suspect said he appeared to operate under individuals who held influence over the area and was often seen carrying a knife. They described frequent confrontations, sometimes sparked by minor incidents such as bumping into someone, that could escalate quickly into violence.

Following the incident, fewer young people were seen at the site, though foreign tourists continued to pass through. A man who has visited Gurishita for several years said organized groups and individuals carrying weapons had become more common over the past two years, adding that some people now come specifically because they believe they can earn money there through criminal activities.

Video obtained during the investigation appears to show groups associated with the area using threats and violence to settle disputes, a practice sometimes referred to locally as “tsume.” Those familiar with Gurishita say the absence of clear hierarchies among youths can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts, while the presence of organized actors has made the environment more dangerous.

Experts and commentators note similarities with other urban youth gathering spots, such as areas in Tokyo where vulnerable young people congregate and sometimes become targets for recruitment into criminal activities. They argue that stronger patrols and cooperation between local governments, police, and volunteer groups are needed, but stress that prevention must begin earlier by addressing the isolation and lack of safe spaces that draw young people to such locations in the first place.

The investigation into the Dotonbori stabbing continues, but the case has already drawn attention to the evolving reality of Gurishita, where a place once seen as a refuge for troubled youths is increasingly viewed as a breeding ground for organized violence and crime.

Source: KTV NEWS

