Three Stabbed Inside Fukuoka Library

FUKUOKA, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - Three adults were stabbed by a man armed with a knife inside a library in Fukuoka’s Sawara Ward on the night of February 20th, leaving one person seriously injured, and police arrested the suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to police, a call was made to emergency services at around 7:50 p.m. on February 20th reporting that people had been stabbed inside the Fukuoka City General Library in Sawara Ward.

A reporter at the scene said the incident occurred inside a library used by many members of the public, where police cordons were later set up at the entrance and investigators were seen inside.

Police and emergency crews who arrived at the scene confirmed that two men and one woman had been attacked with a bladed weapon. All three were taken to hospital. One person suffered a serious abdominal injury, while the other two were conscious, though details of their conditions remain unclear.

Officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Source: TBS