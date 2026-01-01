Two Bodies Found in Ruins of Temple Destroyed by Fire

YAMAGUCHI, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - A temple in Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire early Friday morning, with two bodies were discovered in the ruins.

The fire broke out at around 2:20 a.m. at Shorinji temple in Shimonoseki.

Authorities have been unable to contact five family members who lived at the temple, prompting police to work quickly to confirm their whereabouts.

Fourteen fire engines and other emergency vehicles were dispatched, and the blaze was extinguished roughly three hours later, but according to the fire department, two bodies of unknown gender were found in the burned remains.

Authorities have been unable to contact five members of a family believed to live at the temple, including a man in his 80s, a teenage boy, and a girl under the age of 10.

Police and fire officials are investigating the circumstances of the fire in detail.

Source: TBS