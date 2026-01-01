Twenty Rescued After Tokyo Skytree Elevator Stops

TOKYO, Feb 23 (News On Japan) - An elevator at Tokyo Skytree made an emergency stop at around 30 meters above ground on February 22nd, leaving 20 people, including two young girls, trapped inside for approximately six hours before all were safely rescued, with no injuries or reports of ill health.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, a call was received at around 8:20 p.m. on February 22nd reporting that people were trapped inside an elevator at the landmark tower in Sumida Ward, Tokyo.

A reporter at the scene said, "Those who had been stranded in the Tokyo Skytree elevator are being rescued and are now getting into taxis."

One of the tower’s elevators had come to an emergency stop at about 30 meters above ground, stranding a total of 20 people, including two girls. All were rescued roughly six hours later. No one was injured or reported feeling unwell.

In addition, about 1,200 people were temporarily stranded at the observation decks, but all later descended safely to the ground.

The company operating Tokyo Skytree said that there had been two previous incidents in which elevators made emergency stops and passengers were left inside, in August 2015 and March 2017, though in both cases the passengers were rescued within 30 minutes.

The operator said, "We sincerely apologize for causing our customers prolonged anxiety," adding, "We will investigate the cause and work to prevent a recurrence."

It remains undecided whether the tower will open for business on February 23rd.

Source: TBS