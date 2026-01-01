Kyoto’s Daigoji Temple Tests Strength With 150kg Rice Cakes

KYOTO, Feb 24 (News On Japan) - A traditional strength-offering ritual known as “Mochiage Chikara Hono,” in which participants lift massive rice cakes to pray for good health, was held at Daigoji, a UNESCO World Heritage temple in Kyoto.

Participants, wearing serious expressions, hoisted enormous red-and-white kagami mochi during the event, part of the temple’s long-running “Godairiki-san” festival. The ritual is dedicated to the Five Great Wisdom Kings, and is believed to grant blessings such as freedom from illness by offering one’s strength in devotion.

In the contest, women compete to hold aloft a 90-kilogram kagami mochi for as long as possible, while men attempt to lift a 150-kilogram version, testing both endurance and determination.

Nishida Toru, 53, who won the men’s division, said he was thrilled with the result. “I’m really happy. This was my second time taking part. Last year my hands slipped and I fell backward, but this time I just focused on lifting it even a little with sheer determination. I did my best,” Nishida said.

The determined efforts of the competitors drew loud cheers from visitors gathered at the temple, as onlookers encouraged participants taking on the formidable challenge.

