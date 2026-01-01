New Scam Tricks Victims Into Printing Fake Police Arrest Warrant

TOKYO, Mar 30 (News On Japan) - A new type of fraud exploiting multi-function copy machines at convenience stores has been reported across Japan, where victims are deceived into printing fake legal documents and handing over money.

The scheme begins with a phone call from someone posing as a police officer, who tells the victim they are suspected of a crime and instructs them to go to a convenience store to print “evidence” documents.

Following the caller’s instructions, the victim enters a reservation number into the store’s multi-copy machine, which then prints documents labeled as arrest warrants or written statements. These materials are entirely fabricated but designed to appear official, convincing victims of their legitimacy before money is demanded.

Nishinaka Tomonori, a police inspector with the Hokkaido Prefectural Police’s community safety division, explained that the tactic is intended to build trust by allowing victims to physically see the documents, making the deception more convincing.

In Hokkaido, authorities say they have received multiple reports of such scams since December 2025.

Police stress that officers would never instruct individuals to use multi-copy machines in this manner and that any documents produced through such instructions are completely fake.

They are urging the public to contact the dedicated police consultation hotline #9110 if they receive suspicious calls of this nature.

Source: FNN