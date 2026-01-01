Japan Introduces New Divorce System

OSAKA, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Japan’s divorce system is undergoing a major transformation from April 1st, introducing optional joint custody and a new legal framework that allows child support to be claimed without prior agreement between parents, sparking both support and concern among divorcees and legal professionals as the country adapts to a new era of family law.

Under the revised system, parents will be able to choose joint custody after divorce, a significant shift from the previous rule in which only one parent held sole custody. In addition, a new “statutory child support” system allows one parent to claim monthly payments—set at 20,000 yen per child—even if no prior agreement was made at the time of divorce.

Opinions among those who have experienced divorce are sharply divided. While some welcome the expanded role for both parents in child-rearing, others express hesitation or outright opposition. One individual said they would have considered joint custody as an option, while another stated they would have refused it even if proposed, citing concerns that it could lead to further conflict.

Legal experts also acknowledge both benefits and risks. Lawyer Ogawa, who handles around 30 divorce consultations a month, described the reform as a major turning point. While joint custody may allow non-custodial parents to remain involved in their children’s lives, potentially increasing interaction and emotional connection, it also raises concerns in cases involving domestic violence or abuse. Although family courts are expected to deny joint custody where such risks are identified, proving abuse remains difficult due to its often private nature.

One woman who endured a prolonged custody dispute described suffering harassment from her former husband and financial neglect, ultimately divorcing after being pressured to trade custody for child support. The court rejected the arrangement, and she now says that while her financial situation remains tight, she has regained emotional stability and a sense of happiness.

As the emotional and logistical burdens of divorce come into sharper focus, new services are emerging to support those navigating the process. One such initiative is a “metaverse government office,” where users can consult anonymously with AI counselors 24 hours a day through avatar-based interactions. Developers say the service lowers psychological barriers by allowing users to seek help without being seen.

Another innovation is a smartphone-based divorce mediation service launched in November. Approved by the justice minister and supported by lawyers, the platform allows couples to schedule discussions and negotiate terms entirely online. The service aims to reduce the average mediation period from around eight months to as little as two, while cutting costs from roughly 1 million yen to a maximum of about 300,000 yen.

Despite these advancements, questions remain about how the new rules will function in practice. While daily decisions such as meals, clothing, and extracurricular activities can still be made by one parent, major matters—including relocation and financial management—require mutual agreement. Legal experts note that distinguishing between these categories may prove challenging, particularly in contentious cases.

There are also concerns about how children’s voices will be incorporated into custody decisions, especially as they grow older. Lawyers admit uncertainty about how the system will be applied in real-world cases, with many questioning how courts will balance parental rights, child welfare, and unresolved conflicts such as hidden abuse.

While the introduction of statutory child support is expected to improve financial stability for some families and make enforcement easier through legal mechanisms, the broader impact of joint custody remains unclear. As Japan begins implementing the new framework, its effectiveness will depend on how flexibly and carefully it is applied across a wide range of family situations.

Source: KTV NEWS