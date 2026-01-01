Unreleased Photos Reveal Prince Hisahito's Private Moments in Kyoto

KYOTO, Apr 01 (News On Japan) - Prince Hisahito visited Kyoto over two days from February 26th to 27th, 2026, making a private pilgrimage to sites including the mausoleum of Emperor Meiji following the completion of his coming-of-age ceremony, with previously undisclosed photos later released by the Imperial Household.

The visit marked an important milestone for Hisahito as he formally entered adulthood, prompting a series of traditional observances. Among them was a visit to the tomb of Emperor Meiji, a customary act reflecting respect for imperial ancestors.

On the final day, Hisahito also experienced kemari, a traditional Japanese court sport, at Kasumi Kaikan, a gathering place for members of former aristocratic families.

While the visit itself was not open to the press, the Akishino family later released a selection of photographs capturing moments from the trip, offering a rare glimpse into the private side of the young prince’s activities.

The footage and images were accompanied by commentary from Imperial Household Agency reporters, including Newmi Taichi, an imperial affairs desk editor, and Mizuhara Eri, who appears on the program “Koshitsu no Mado SP,” providing additional context to the visit.

Source: テレ東BIZ ダイジェスト