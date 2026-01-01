Cannabis Cases Hit Record High in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - The number of people apprehended nationwide for cannabis-related offenses, including possession and use, reached a record 6,832 over the past year, with more than 70 percent of those involved aged 20 or younger, highlighting the growing spread of the drug among younger generations, according to data compiled by the National Police Agency.

The figure marked an increase of 754 cases compared with the previous year, setting a new record high.

By age group, those in their 20s accounted for 3,633 cases, while 1,373 involved individuals under the age of 20, both representing the highest levels seen in the past decade.

Among younger offenders, 243 were university students, 315 were high school students, and 28 were junior high school students.

People aged 20 and under made up more than 70 percent of all cases, underscoring the seriousness of cannabis use spreading among youth.

Between April and June of last year, five individuals, including male high school students, were arrested in Miyazaki Prefecture on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

A survey conducted by the National Police Agency last year targeting those apprehended for suspected violations of the Narcotics Control Act found that more than 40 percent of individuals aged 20 and under learned about dealers through the internet, with over 90 percent of those cases involving social media.

On social media platforms, transactions using coded language referring to cannabis have become widespread.

Regarding awareness of the drug’s harmful effects, 53.6 percent of respondents said there was "none" or "little," a stark contrast to 3.5 percent for stimulant drugs, revealing a widespread misunderstanding of cannabis risks.

Meanwhile, seizures of cannabis concentrates such as liquid forms totaled approximately 315 kilograms over the past year, more than four times the previous year and the highest on record.

The National Police Agency has raised concerns that the spread of social media is making it easier than ever to obtain cannabis and other drugs.

Source: TBS