'Broccoli' And 'Honey' Emojis Mask Cannabis Trade Spreading Among Japan's Youth

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - Posts using vegetable and broccoli emojis—commonly seen on social media—are in fact coded messages referring to cannabis, as authorities warn that such disguised posts are contributing to a rapid increase in drug use among young people.

A growing number of posts on social media feature emojis such as vegetables and broccoli, which are being used as slang to indicate cannabis and to solicit drug transactions.

“Premium vegetables ‘broccoli’—social media is flooded with posts using coded language to refer to cannabis,” a reporter said.

The broccoli emoji is said to represent dried cannabis, while the honey emoji refers to cannabis liquid. Terms such as “hand-push” indicate in-person exchanges, and when combined with a place name, they signal a hand-to-hand transaction at a specific location.

“I tried searching using broccoli and honey emojis, and even just 39 seconds ago, there were multiple posts using such coded language,” the reporter added.

According to the National Police Agency, a record 6,832 people were apprehended nationwide last year for cannabis-related offenses, including possession and use. More than 70% of those were in their 20s or younger, highlighting the growing spread of cannabis among youth.

When asked how they obtained information about drug sources such as dealers, more than 40% of respondents cited the internet, with over 90% of those cases involving social media.

Yoshio Kawachi, head of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Drugs and Firearms Division, noted that sellers frequently use coded language and emojis when dealing drugs online.

“There is an intention to lower the psychological barrier for young people by using emojis,” Kawachi said.

He also warned that misinformation about cannabis is widespread online, with claims that it is less harmful than tobacco or has relaxing effects.

“We are deeply concerned that such content is easily accessible to young people,” Kawachi added.

In recent years, cases of cannabis transactions among younger generations via social media have continued to emerge.

In one case in 2023, six individuals, including an 18-year-old high school student, were arrested in an apartment in Saitama City for possessing dried cannabis. The group is believed to have recruited customers through social media and sold the drug.

Middle school students interviewed said they occasionally encounter such posts.

“Yes, I see them sometimes,” one said. “They’ve been increasing recently.”

As cannabis trading continues to spread on social media, the Metropolitan Police Department has released awareness videos and is urging caution.

“With spring break approaching, many people will gather in entertainment districts, attend events, or travel abroad, which can create a sense of openness,” Kawachi said. “However, drugs are dangerous and can ruin lives. It is crucial not to give in to temptation so easily.”

Source: TBS