Commercial Whaling Opens in Okhotsk Sea

HOKKAIDO, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - Commercial whaling for the season has opened, with two minke whales landed at Nemuro Port in Hokkaido, as the Sea of Okhotsk season began on April 1st with two small vessels from fishing cooperatives in Wakayama and Chiba prefectures each landing one whale.

Both whales were minke whales, including one female measuring 8.2 meters in length and weighing 5.8 tons.

The two whales were described as large and rich in fat, and were transported to Kushiro City where they were processed and put up for auction.

For this season, commercial whaling operations in the Sea of Okhotsk aim to catch a total of 33 minke whales.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB