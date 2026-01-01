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Riot Police Bus Overturns En Route to Guard Emperor and Empress

IBARAKI, Apr 05 (News On Japan) - A bus carrying riot police from Nara overturned on the Joban Expressway around noon on April 5th in Ibaraki Prefecture while en route to Fukushima to provide security for an upcoming visit by the Emperor and Empress, leaving one officer with minor injuries.

According to the Ibaraki Prefectural Police, a report was received via emergency call stating that a bus had overturned near the Tomobe Junction on the outbound lane of the Joban Expressway.

Authorities said the bus, operated by the Nara Prefectural Police's riot unit, overturned after attempting to avoid a passenger vehicle that had changed lanes.

A total of 13 police officers were on board at the time of the accident, and one officer was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The bus had been traveling from Nara to Fukushima to assist with security arrangements for the Emperor and Empress, who are scheduled to visit the prefecture from April 6th.

Source: TBS

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