SoftBank Applies for Tie-Up With TEPCO

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - SoftBank has applied for a capital alliance with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, according to sources familiar with the matter, following the utility’s call for external partnerships as part of its management restructuring plan.

The move is seen as part of SoftBank’s strategy to secure stable electricity supplies for its expanding data center operations, with expectations that TEPCO could provide power under a collaborative framework.

In addition to SoftBank, several major domestic and international investment funds are also believed to have submitted applications for the proposed capital partnership.

TEPCO plans to review the proposals over the coming months before making a decision on potential alliances.

Source: テレ東BIZ