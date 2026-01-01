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Deep Purple Pays Courtesy Visit to Japanese Prime Minister

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - Members of the globally renowned hard rock band Deep Purple paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on April 10th during their visit to Japan.

Takaichi, who has publicly declared herself a longtime fan of the band, welcomed the group by presenting a pair of drumsticks and telling them, "You are my god." She also shared personal anecdotes, recalling that she played keyboard in a Deep Purple cover band during her junior high school years and later took up the drums while attending university.

The meeting offered a rare glimpse into the prime minister’s musical background, highlighting her long-standing admiration for the band.

The visiting members, listed in seating order, included Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Don Airey, and Simon McBride.

Source: TBS

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