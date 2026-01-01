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Man Steals Valves From Women's Toilet

TOKYO, Apr 10 (News On Japan) - A 49-year-old former plumber was arrested on suspicion of theft after allegedly stealing metal plumbing valves from a public park restroom in Soka, Saitama Prefecture, on April 8th.

The suspect, identified as Kyuichi Oba, is accused of stealing four metal flush valves, with a total value of approximately 100,000 yen.

According to police, officers on patrol noticed Oba exiting a women’s restroom with a backpack that appeared unusually swollen. When questioned, he reportedly admitted, "I stole the valves from the toilet."

Similar thefts have been occurring across Tokyo, where authorities say 22 flush valves have been stolen from 10 parks since March.

During questioning, Oba stated that he had repeated similar acts around 70 to 80 times, prompting the Metropolitan Police Department to investigate possible links to the broader series of incidents.

Source: FNN

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