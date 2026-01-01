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Body Found in Kyoto Mountains Believed to Be Missing Boy

KYOTO, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - A body believed to be that of a child was found in a mountainous area of Nantan, Kyoto Prefecture, on April 13th, in a development that could mark a major turning point in the ongoing search for a missing sixth-grade boy.

Police have been searching for Adachi Yuki, an elementary school student who went missing in the city, and are currently working to confirm the identity of the body. Authorities have not yet officially identified the remains but say they are treating the discovery as that of a child.

Broadcasting from in front of the Nantan Police Station, reporter Takayanagi Mitsuki said the area around the station became noticeably active shortly before the report, raising the possibility that police may soon provide further updates.

Search operations in the mountainous area continued until around 4 p.m. on April 13th, after which most police vehicles had withdrawn. By 5 p.m., access restrictions were lifted, leading to the assumption that the day’s search had concluded. However, approximately two hours later, new information emerged indicating that a body believed to be a child had been discovered.

The site where a pair of shoes—similar to those worn by the missing boy—was previously found lies about 20 minutes by car from the police station. Authorities had been concentrating search efforts in that area, deploying around 50 personnel on April 13th. According to the reporter, roughly 20 investigators were seen searching the mountain at one point, though it remains unclear whether the body was found in that immediate vicinity or elsewhere during broader search operations.

Local residents have noted that the terrain in the area is steep and poorly lit, with few streetlights and limited nearby housing, making it difficult to imagine a child entering the area alone. If the body was indeed discovered in such conditions, it raises questions about how the individual reached the location.

Police are continuing their investigation as they work to determine the identity of the body and the circumstances surrounding the case.

Source: TBS

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