Flames Erupt from Yokohama Restaurant

YOKOHAMA, Apr 13 (News On Japan) - A fire broke out at a multi-tenant building near JR Shin-Yokohama Station in Yokohama late on April 12th, sending flames billowing from a restaurant window and causing panic in the surrounding nightlife district, though no injuries were reported.

According to authorities, the fire occurred at around 11:30 p.m. in a 10-story building located in front of JR Shin-Yokohama Station.

Footage captured by a bystander shows flames bursting out from a window, as the person filming can be heard repeatedly shouting "This is bad! This is bad!" while looking up at the scene.

The fire is believed to have started at the operating izakaya "Torikizoku" located on the fourth floor of the building.

At the time of the incident, approximately 10 people, including staff members, were inside the restaurant, but all were able to evacuate safely without injury.

A total of 23 fire engines and other emergency vehicles were dispatched to the scene, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control approximately an hour and a half later.

Source: YOMIURI