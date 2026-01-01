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Shirtless Foreigner Trespasses on Railway Causing Morning Rush Chaos

AICHI, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - The morning commute was disrupted on April 13th when a Turkish man entered railway tracks in Aisai City, Aichi Prefecture, leading to a suspension of train services for about one hour.

According to police and other authorities, multiple reports were received at around 7:45 a.m. on April 13th indicating that a person had entered the tracks near a bridge over the Nikko River on the Meitetsu Tsushima Line in Aisai City.

Police officers rushed to the scene and arrested Isik Ozgur, a 32-year-old man of Turkish nationality with no listed occupation, on the spot on suspicion of violating the Railway Business Act by entering the tracks without a valid reason.

Ozgur was reportedly shirtless and carrying tools at the time, and police are currently investigating his motive and other details surrounding the incident.

As a result of the disruption, services on the Meitetsu Tsushima Line were suspended for approximately one hour between Sukaguchi Station and Tsushima Station, affecting around 2,500 passengers.

Source: 東海テレビ ニュースONE

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