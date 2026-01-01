Nissan Targets AI Autonomous Driving

TOKYO, Apr 14 (News On Japan) - Nissan Motor on April 14th unveiled its long-term vision, aiming to equip approximately 90% of its vehicle lineup with AI-powered autonomous driving technology as it seeks to rebuild its business.

Speaking at the announcement, President Espinosa said: "Through the intelligentization of mobility, we will deliver cutting-edge technology that is safer, more intuitive, and accessible to more people."

According to the plan, Nissan will introduce AI-based autonomous driving systems across roughly 90% of its lineup in an effort to revive sluggish sales, while also streamlining its product portfolio by withdrawing low-profit models and reducing the total number of vehicle types to 45.

At the press conference, the company unveiled two new models, the X-Trail/Rogue e-POWER and the Juke EV, highlighting its push toward electrification and advanced driving technologies.

Nissan also identified Japan, the United States, and China as its "lead markets," setting a target of achieving combined annual sales of 2.55 million vehicles by fiscal 2030.

Source: テレ東BIZ