SkyDrivet to Launch Flying Cars from Expressway Service Area

OITA, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - SkyDrive and NEXCO West Japan have partnered to develop a flying car hub at the Beppu Bay Service Area in Oita Prefecture, aiming to launch operations in 2028 for sightseeing flights and other services.

SkyDrive, which also exhibited at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, and NEXCO West Japan announced on April 24 in Osaka that they had concluded the agreement.

Under the plan, NEXCO West Japan will develop the Beppu Bay Service Area in Oita Prefecture so that flying cars can take off and land there. SkyDrive intends to use the site as a base for sightseeing flights and other services.

Yoshiharu Shibamura, president of NEXCO West Japan, said the initiative could bring new vitality to the region and may also play a role in disaster prevention and mitigation efforts.

The two companies aim to realize the project in 2028.

Source: YOMIURI