News On Japan
Society

Video of Foreigner Wrapped Like Sushi by Police Goes Viral

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - A viral social media video showing a man believed to be a foreign national being restrained by police in Tokyo has sparked widespread debate, with claims that officers had begun deporting troublesome tourists by wrapping them 'like sushi.'

The footage, posted on X in February 2026, was viewed more than 4.5 million times and reposted around 15,000 times. It was accompanied by an English caption claiming: 'Japan has started sushi-rolling nuisance tourists. Cause trouble and police will wrap you up and deport you (lol).'

The authenticity of the video and the accuracy of the accompanying claim quickly came under scrutiny.

The clip shows two police officers confronting a man on a street. One officer throws him to the ground before several officers carry him onto what appears to be a green sheet. Four officers then wrap the man in the material before placing him into a patrol car marked with the logo of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

To verify the footage, reporters identified the filming location as the area around JR Shin-Okubo Station in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward.

Interviews with staff at 11 nearby businesses found that workers at four establishments recalled an incident around February 2026 in which a man believed to be a foreign national became heavily intoxicated and caused a disturbance, prompting police to respond.

However, none of those interviewed could confirm witnessing the man being wrapped in a sheet.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said officers do in some cases use a 'protective sheet' when transporting intoxicated individuals who are acting violently. According to police, the sheet is intended to move people safely while drawing less public attention.

Based on witness accounts and the police explanation, the incident shown in the video appears likely to have occurred, though some details remain unverified.

Police also rejected the claim that the man was treated differently because he was a foreigner. Officials said the use of such equipment is for safety reasons and is unrelated to nationality.

That means the central allegation in the post — that police wrapped a foreign tourist for deportation — was inaccurate.

The case highlights how jokes or exaggerated captions attached to genuine footage can quickly be mistaken for fact once widely shared online. As reposts multiply, misleading text and real images can become separated from their original context, fueling false narratives.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Iwate Forest Fire Continues to Spread on Sixth Day

The forest wildfire in Otsuchi continued to spread on April 27, entering its sixth day since first breaking out, as firefighting efforts intensified and transportation disruptions expanded. One volunteer firefighter was injured during operations, while flames continued advancing toward residential areas.

Powerful Early-Morning Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

A strong earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5+ struck Hokkaido early on April 27, with no risk of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake occurred at around 5:24 a.m. and was centered in southern Tokachi. It had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 and a focal depth of about 80 kilometers.

US Crude Oil Arrives in Japan as Alternative Supply

American crude oil secured as an alternative supply source has arrived in Japan for the first time, as the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz makes procurement from the Middle East increasingly difficult.

Bear Alerts Issued at Record Pace

Bear sightings are surging across northeastern Japan in an unusually early spring trend, prompting the fastest issuance on record of bear alerts in multiple prefectures including Aomori and Iwate. Incidents have already left a police officer seriously injured and a member of the Self-Defense Forces attacked.

Japan to Receive First U.S. Crude Tanker

The first tanker carrying U.S. crude oil procured by Japan as an alternative supply source after the attacks on Iran is set to arrive on April 26, as the government moves to stabilize energy supplies and prepares a second release of national petroleum reserves.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Video of Foreigner Wrapped Like Sushi by Police Goes Viral

A viral social media video showing a man believed to be a foreign national being restrained by police in Tokyo has sparked widespread debate, with claims that officers had begun deporting troublesome tourists by wrapping them 'like sushi.'

Asahiyama Zoo Worker Says He Dumped and Burned Wife's Body

A male employee of Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, has told investigators that he disposed of his wife's body in the zoo's incinerator and burned it for several hours, police said, as officers continued voluntary questioning of the man in his 30s, according to sources close to the investigation.

Princess Aiko Enjoys Court Music Performance

Princess Aiko, the eldest daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended a performance of the traditional Japanese court music art known as gagaku.

Japan Hates Illegal Immigrants

Japan is often known for its culture, safety, and high trust society, but behind the scenes, it also has one of the strictest immigration systems in the world. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Hand Seen From Air Conditioner Vent, Pediatrician Arrested

A 41-year-old pediatrician was arrested on suspicion of trespassing after allegedly entering the ceiling space above an on-call room at a hospital in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, police said.

Gold Medalists Attend Imperial Spring Garden Party with 1,400 Guests

The Emperor and Empress hosted the annual Spring Garden Party on April 17 at Akasaka Imperial Garden in Moto-Akasaka, Tokyo, welcoming around 1,400 guests including gold medalists from the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, distinguished figures from various fields and local government representatives.

Circus Damages Ancient Ruins in Osaka

Two members of a circus troupe have been referred to prosecutors after an archaeological site dating back to the Yayoi period in Osaka was allegedly excavated without permission and damaged by the burial of a large number of trees.

Beagle Sniffs Out Termites at Osaka Shrine

At Kumata Shrine in Osaka's Hirano Ward, an inspection using a termite detection dog was carried out to help protect the site’s historic wooden buildings.