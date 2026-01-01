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Man Escapes After Hammer Attack

TOKYO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - A man in his 40s is on the run after allegedly attacking two teenage boys with a hammer, injuring police officers and his mother by spraying what is believed to be agricultural chemicals, and then escaping from his home during a police standoff in Tokyo's Fussa on April 29.

A total of nine people were injured in the incident.

Police received an emergency call shortly before 7:30 a.m. reporting that a man carrying a hammer was assaulting someone on a street in the Kamidaira district of Fussa.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect struck two people, including a 17-year-old male high school student, with what appeared to be a hammer before fleeing into his home.

After officers arrived, the man allegedly sprayed six police officers and his mother with a substance believed to be agricultural chemicals, injuring them before barricading himself inside alone.

Investigators said police entered the residence shortly after noon, but the suspect was no longer there and had already fled.

A survival knife believed to have been in the man's possession during the standoff was found inside the home.

Police are continuing their search for the suspect.

Source: TBS

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