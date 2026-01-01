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Giant Bears Return to Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - A series of sightings involving unusually large brown bears in Hokkaido has heightened concerns among local residents, with one 330-kilogram animal captured in Tomamae and another 280-kilogram bear attacking a hunter in Shimamaki.

The larger bear was trapped in the Nagashima district of Tomamae, a town in northern Hokkaido surrounded by fields of wheat and dent corn. Video footage showed the animal lunging toward observers, roaring repeatedly and slamming its body against the cage.

Despite having only recently emerged from hibernation, the male bear measured about 2.2 meters in length and appeared heavily built. It was culled on April 27.

Members of the local hunting association said they had never seen such a large bear in spring.

Tomamae also struggled with repeated bear appearances in 2025, when seven bears were culled, including one estimated to weigh around 400 kilograms. Authorities believe more bears remain in the surrounding area this year, keeping residents on alert.

In a separate incident on April 26, a 69-year-old hunter was injured while participating in a spring bear cull in Shimamaki, in the Shiribeshi region.

The man had entered the mountains with fellow hunters and two bears had already been killed when another animal suddenly appeared above a ravine. After being shot, the bear rolled downhill and landed on the hunter, pinning him beneath its body.

Other hunters said they waited for a safe moment before firing again, trying to avoid hitting the man. He suffered injuries to his head and face but survived. The bear was later killed and weighed about 280 kilograms.

The emergence of such heavy bears after winter has prompted questions, particularly after poor nut harvests in 2025 were blamed for pushing bears closer to towns.

Yoshikazu Sato, a professor at Rakuno Gakuen University, said the animals likely fed on agricultural crops such as dent corn before hibernation, allowing them to build sufficient fat reserves regardless of food shortages in the mountains.

Bears typically lose 20% to 30% of their body weight during hibernation, Sato said, suggesting the Tomamae bear may have weighed more than 400 kilograms before winter.

Sato expects food conditions in the mountains to improve in 2026, noting that acorn and nut yields often fluctuate on a yearly cycle. If natural food supplies recover, bear incursions into populated areas may ease.

Still, he warned against complacency. Bears that have learned to feed in farmland and orchards may continue to grow larger and reproduce successfully.

He urged municipalities to strengthen measures such as fencing around farms and orchards, while creating sustainable systems to fund long-term prevention efforts during 2026.

With more people entering mountain areas during the spring wild vegetable picking season, officials are calling for continued caution and thorough bear safety measures.

Source: News UBH

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