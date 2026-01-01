News On Japan
Sports

Top Women’s Shogi Player Raises Concerns Over Pregnancy Rules

OSAKA, May 04 (News On Japan) - The issue surrounding rules related to pregnancy and childbirth in professional shogi has drawn renewed attention, with leading female player Kana Fukuma expressing lingering concerns over newly proposed revisions despite acknowledging some progress.

Fukuma, who holds five major women’s titles, said during a press conference held on May 3rd that after carefully reviewing the contents of the final report by a review committee, “there are still some areas where concerns remain.”

At the center of the controversy was a rule set by the Japan Shogi Association stating that if any part of a title match overlapped with the period from six weeks before childbirth to eight weeks after, the player would be replaced.

Fukuma had previously lost a title by default after being unable to adjust her match schedule due to pregnancy-related health issues. Reflecting on that experience in December last year, she said, “I couldn’t even fully feel happy about what should have been a joyful pregnancy, and at the time it was unbearably painful.”

Based on that experience, Fukuma had called for a revision of the rules, including the introduction of a “provisional champion” system that would allow title holders to retain their status without forfeiting their titles.

In response, the association removed the rule requiring player replacement and, on April 30th, the review committee released its final recommendations. These included establishing a consultation service for pregnancy and childbirth-related matters and adjusting match schedules in principle until the start of the next tournament cycle.

However, as alternative measures in cases where scheduling adjustments are not possible, the committee did not adopt the provisional champion system requested by Fukuma. Instead, it presented three options, including granting seeded status in the following tournament cycle.

While offering a certain level of support for the revised proposals, Fukuma expressed concern that under the seeding system, players would still effectively lose their titles.

“My honest feeling is that there are still aspects where concerns cannot be fully dispelled,” Fukuma said. “I hope the rules will evolve in a way that does not make players hesitate between competing in shogi and wanting to have children.”

Fukuma said she intends to closely monitor both the final formulation of the rules and how they are implemented in practice going forward.

Source: KTV NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Russian Crude Arrives in Japan for First Time Since Iran Strike

A tanker carrying Russian crude oil arrived off the coast of Imabari in Ehime Prefecture on the morning of May 4th, marking the first such import since the United States launched an attack on Iran and reflecting a government-led effort to diversify energy procurement sources.

Takaichi, Albanese Issue Joint Economic Security Declaration

Prime Minister Takaichi, visiting Australia on May 4th, held talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and announced a joint declaration on economic security cooperation that includes strengthening supply chains for energy and critical minerals, as Japan’s cabinet approval rating rose to 74%.

Japan Military Unit Withdraws Controversial Logo Created by AI

The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Infantry Regiment halted use of a newly created logo just four days after its release, following a wave of criticism over its design and the use of generative AI.

Dual Pricing Spreads at Japan's Tourist Sites

As Golden Week travel picks up across Japan, a growing number of tourist destinations are introducing “dual pricing” systems that differentiate between local residents and visitors, with Takeshima Aquarium setting admission fees at more than double for non-residents compared to city citizens, while the central government moves to formalize guidelines for the practice.

Inside Japan's Booming Late-Night Food Scene

Late-night yakiniku and crepe shops are drawing crowds in Tokyo as young diners use midnight meals as a way to unwind, with sweets replacing ramen as the night’s final indulgence.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sports NEWS

Top Women’s Shogi Player Raises Concerns Over Pregnancy Rules

The issue surrounding rules related to pregnancy and childbirth in professional shogi has drawn renewed attention, with leading female player Kana Fukuma expressing lingering concerns over newly proposed revisions despite acknowledging some progress.

Muscle Gate Bodybuilding Contest Held in Okinawa for First Time

A body-make competition showcasing the results of months of training was held in Ginowan, marking the first time the 'Muscle Gate' contest has taken place in Okinawa.

Athletes Village for Asian Games Unveiled

Temporary container housing being developed at Nagoya Port’s Garden Pier as an accommodation base for athletes competing in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, which open in September, was unveiled to the media on April 23.

This season’s 5 best Asian players to watch at the biggest football tournament of the year

Read about the continent’s best footballers in the 1xBet review!

Teen Sumo Prodigy Chases National Glory

An enormous appetite that brings joy just to watch, paired with an irrepressibly cheerful spirit. Konosuke Shigemura, 18, is regarded as a leading candidate to become a future yokozuna, sumo's highest rank.

16 Okinawan Karate and Kobudo Experts Receive Cultural Heritage Status

The Okinawa Prefectural Cultural Properties Protection Council has submitted a recommendation to the prefectural board of education to newly recognize 16 individuals as holders of the intangible cultural property "Okinawan Karate and Kobudo," aimed at preserving the region’s traditional martial arts.

Ichiro Statue Unveiled at Mariners' Seattle Home Stadium

A bronze statue of Ichiro, who built a stellar career with the Seattle Mariners and became the first Asian player inducted into the U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame, was unveiled at the team’s home stadium in Seattle on April 10th, marking a tribute to his enduring legacy.

Five most promising players of Japan B.League 2026

The betting company 1xBet presents five basketball players for whom the B.League could become a springboard to achieving greater heights.