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Tokyo Chosen to Host Los Angeles Olympic Qualifying Series

TOKYO, May 10 (News On Japan) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on May 7th that Tokyo has been selected as a host city for the Olympic Qualifying Series, where athletes will compete for places at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the decision was “a great honor,” adding that the event would provide “an excellent opportunity to showcase Tokyo’s appeal to the world together with youth culture that has strong compatibility with urban sports.”

Tokyo was chosen to host the opening event of the four-tournament Olympic Qualifying Series, with the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) planning to stage the competition in and around Yoyogi Park.

The event will bring together multiple sports in a single venue, with expectations building for a festival-like atmosphere extending into youth-centered districts such as Shibuya and Harajuku.

Source: TOKYO MX 報道局

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