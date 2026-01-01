Suspects Use Bear Spray in Failed Backpack Robbery

OSAKA, May 12 (News On Japan) - Three men, including 22-year-old Sakuya Murakami from Takatsuki City in Osaka Prefecture, were arrested on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury after allegedly spraying a man in the face with what is believed to have been bear repellent and attempting to steal his backpack on a street in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, in April.

According to police, Murakami and the two others allegedly approached the man on April 7th and sprayed him in the face while trying to take his backpack.

The victim resisted, and no valuables were stolen, but he complained of eye pain and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police also suspect the group was involved in another incident on the same day in Kyoto’s Shimogyo Ward, where a man walking on the street was allegedly sprayed and had the pockets of his jacket searched.

Investigators said one of the suspects believed to have carried out the attacks told police, "We used bear spray."

Police have not disclosed whether the suspects have admitted to the allegations and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Source: YOMIURI