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Parents and Brother Arrested Over Confinement of Teenage Girl in Closet

TOKYO, May 13 (News On Japan) - Police have arrested a couple in their 40s and their son in his 20s for allegedly confining a teenage girl inside a locked closet at their Tokyo home under the guise of discipline.

According to investigators, the parents and older brother are suspected of imprisoning the girl for several days in late January 2026. Authorities said the closet had been fitted with a lock to prevent her from escaping, while metal restraints had allegedly been attached to her arms and legs.

The mother had previously told voluntary investigators that the confinement was intended "for discipline," but after their arrests, the parents partially denied the allegations, while the brother reportedly stated, "I do not want to say anything."

The Metropolitan Police Department has also arrested another sibling in connection with the case and believes the abuse may have involved multiple family members.

Meanwhile, a report alleging possible abuse had already been submitted to a child consultation center on January 26th. However, the situation came to light before officials could conduct a home visit. The child welfare office commented that it "takes seriously both the incident and the resulting consequences."

Source: FNN

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