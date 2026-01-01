Holy Mackerel! AI Helps Kura Sushi Cut Costs

OSAKA, May 22 (News On Japan) - Kura Sushi has begun strengthening its domestic aquaculture operations as surging prices for imported mackerel place increasing pressure on procurement costs, turning to artificial intelligence in an effort to secure a more stable supply of fish raised in Japan.

At an aquaculture site using AI technology, the amount and timing of feed are automatically adjusted, while workers monitor the fish remotely through cameras rather than remaining at the facility. The approach is intended to reduce labor requirements and lower operating costs while maintaining efficient production.

Mackerel produced in Ehime Prefecture is already being served at Kura Sushi restaurants, where it has received strong reviews for its taste. By shifting toward domestically farmed fish that are less vulnerable to the impact of a weaker yen, the sushi chain aims to stabilize both supply and costs.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS