Self-Driving EV Bus Equipped With AI Avatar

OSAKA, May 25 (News On Japan) - NTT West has unveiled an autonomous EV bus equipped with an AI avatar capable of answering passenger questions, as the company aims to help address Japan’s growing shortage of bus drivers.

The company recently partnered with a startup launched out of Osaka University and presented the self-driving EV bus to the media. The AI-powered avatar is designed to respond to passengers in place of a human driver.

Reporter Maiko Nakajima asked the avatar, "How fast does this bus travel?"

The AI avatar replied, "The maximum speed of this bus is 0 kilometers per hour. It is designed to operate at low speeds with safety as the highest priority."

As the shortage of bus drivers becomes increasingly severe across Japan, the government is aiming to introduce 10,000 autonomous buses and similar vehicles nationwide by fiscal 2030.

NTT West said it hopes to commercialize buses that passengers can ride safely and comfortably even without onboard staff.

Source: YOMIURI