AICHI, Jun 05, 2026 - Corn farmer Wataru Hikosaka in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, says concerns continue to mount as soaring fertilizer prices linked to tensions in the Middle East add to the challenges facing growers already dealing with typhoon damage.

When visited on May 29th, Hikosaka was closely watching the path of Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6), which threatened his corn fields ahead of the harvest season that begins in mid-June.

"I've been piling soil around the base of the corn plants to make them less likely to fall over," Hikosaka said. "Some have already been knocked down by the wind, but all I can do is hope they develop stronger roots and withstand the typhoon."

Despite those efforts, some corn plants were toppled by the storm. Hikosaka said it remains unclear how much of the damage can be reversed before harvest.

His concerns extend beyond the weather. Fertilizer prices, an essential cost for farmers, are rising sharply. In May, JA Zen-Noh announced fertilizer price increases due to the impact of instability in the Middle East. Imported urea fertilizer, in particular, will rise by 14.5% starting in June.

"The price of a 20-kilogram bag will increase by about 300 yen from June 1st," Hikosaka said. "Urea is a standard fertilizer used by most crops because plants need chlorophyll for photosynthesis."

The higher costs are expected to affect fertilizer applications from summer through autumn for wheat, horticultural crops, and fruit trees, placing additional pressure on farmers across the country.

"Seed costs have gone up, cardboard boxes have gone up, and fungicides and insecticides used for crop protection have also become more expensive," Hikosaka said. "The only thing that hasn't gone up is the selling price."

Asked whether the worries ever end, Hikosaka replied with a weary smile.

"They don't," he said. "I'd just like some peace of mind."

Source: CBC