NARA - Nara Prefecture has conducted a promotional tour for ambassadors and diplomats from member states of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee to showcase the Asuka and Fujiwara Palace Sites as the property moves toward formal inscription as a World Cultural Heritage site.

The group of archaeological sites known as the Asuka and Fujiwara Palaces has been recommended for inscription by UNESCO advisory body the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), making it likely to be added to the World Heritage list.

As part of efforts to secure formal registration, Nara Prefecture organized a two-day tour on June 16 and 17 for representatives of World Heritage Committee member states, highlighting the appeal of the property's component sites. Delegations from seven countries, including Peru, participated in the program. On June 17, diplomats from countries including Mongolia and Kenya visited the sites for inspections and briefings.

Junyuki Morii, director of Nara Prefecture's World Heritage Office, said the promotion of the Asuka and Fujiwara sites was particularly important at this stage and expressed confidence that the initiative was helping raise international awareness. "Promoting Asuka and Fujiwara is exactly what is needed right now, and I feel encouraged that people from many countries are getting to know them," Morii said.

The final decision on World Heritage inscription will be made at UNESCO's World Heritage Committee meeting, scheduled to be held in Busan, South Korea, in July.

Source: YOMIURI