News On Japan
Travel

Ise Summer Solstice Festival

Jun 21, 2026 | News On Japan

MIE - About 240 people gathered before dawn on June 21 at Futami Okitama Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, to pray for good health during a summer solstice ritual held in front of the Meoto Iwa rocks.

The summer solstice, the day with the longest period of daylight in the year, is marked at the shrine with the annual Summer Solstice Festival, in which participants worship the sunrise between the paired rocks and pray for protection from illness over the coming year.

Participants began gathering at 3:30 a.m. and, after receiving purification rites at the shrine’s main hall, entered the sea and waited in seawater up to their knees for the sun to rise.

Clouds covered the sky around sunrise shortly before 5 a.m., preventing participants from seeing the sun, but the ritual went ahead as they offered prayers from the shoreline.

Source: CBC

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Typhoon No. 7 (Mekkhala) May Threaten Japan Later This Week

Typhoon No. 7 (Mekkhala) had rapidly strengthened into a strong typhoon over waters east of the Philippines by 6 p.m. on June 21, with a central pressure of 975 hectopascals and maximum sustained winds near its center of 35 meters per second, raising the risk of a direct impact on Okinawa later this week depending on its track and intensity. The typhoon is forecast to move north-northwest through Tuesday, June 23. Around that time, it is expected to reach its peak intensity, with a central pressure near 955 hectopascals and maximum sustained winds of about 40 meters per second.

Japan Crush Tunisia 4-0 to Move Closer to World Cup Knockout Stage

Japan delivered their strongest performance of the World Cup so far with a 4-0 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey on June 21, moving to four points in Group F and putting themselves in a strong position to reach the knockout stage ahead of their final group match against Sweden.

Risk Of Major Mosquito Outbreak This Summer

Mosquitoes are appearing earlier than usual this year, raising fears of a major summer outbreak as experts warn that warm May weather and repeated light rain have created ideal breeding conditions across residential areas.

Bears Growing More Aggressive in June and July

Bear attacks and sightings are increasing across Japan, with multiple people injured on June 17 and experts warning that bears are becoming more accustomed to human environments, potentially leading to more dangerous and unpredictable encounters in the years ahead.

Supreme Class Debuts on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen

JR Central and JR West on June 17 announced pricing and service details for the new private-room seating that will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen from October, creating a new top-tier class above the existing Green Car service.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

Ise Summer Solstice Festival

About 240 people gathered before dawn on June 21 at Futami Okitama Shrine in Ise, Mie Prefecture, to pray for good health during a summer solstice ritual held in front of the Meoto Iwa rocks.

Mount Fuji May Tighten Rules After Off-Season Rescue Surge

Shizuoka Prefecture has launched a working group to consider enforceable restrictions on off-season climbing of Mount Fuji, after a series of reckless ascents during the mountain’s closure period led local leaders to demand tighter entry controls and a system requiring climbers to pay rescue costs.

Volcanic Alert Raised Ahead of Hokkaido Hiking Sesson

The eruption alert level for Mount Tokachidake in Hokkaido was raised to Level 2 on June 18 for the first time in 12 years, prompting authorities to restrict entry within 1.5 kilometers of the crater and close parts of hiking trails just days before the mountain’s official opening for the summer climbing season.

Bears Growing More Aggressive in June and July

Bear attacks and sightings are increasing across Japan, with multiple people injured on June 17 and experts warning that bears are becoming more accustomed to human environments, potentially leading to more dangerous and unpredictable encounters in the years ahead.

Historic Myoshin-ji Gate Damaged by Dog Pee

Kyoto's Myoshin-ji Temple, one of Japan's largest Zen temple complexes, is facing a growing problem that temple officials warn could eventually lead to costly restoration work and even pose safety risks to visitors.

Abandoned Pirate Ship Removed from Kawasaki Canal

A long-abandoned sightseeing boat that has sat tilted in a canal in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, for nearly eight years is finally being removed by city authorities after officials determined the deteriorating vessel posed a serious safety risk.

Supreme Class Debuts on Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen

JR Central and JR West on June 17 announced pricing and service details for the new private-room seating that will be introduced on the Tokaido and Sanyo Shinkansen from October, creating a new top-tier class above the existing Green Car service.

Nara's Ancient Capitals Seek Final Push for World Heritage Status

Nara Prefecture has conducted a promotional tour for ambassadors and diplomats from member states of UNESCO's World Heritage Committee to showcase the Asuka and Fujiwara Palace Sites as the property moves toward formal inscription as a World Cultural Heritage site.