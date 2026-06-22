Evacuation Shelters Installed On Mount Fuji Descent Route

YAMANASHI - Ahead of Mount Fuji’s July climbing season, two newly installed evacuation shelters have been unveiled on the Yoshida descent route to strengthen safety measures against eruptions, rockfalls and severe weather.

Yamanashi prefecture installed the shelters near the seventh and eighth stations on the Yoshida descent route and opened them to the media on June 22.

Each shelter can accommodate about 135 people.

Yamanashi plans to install 13 shelters on Mount Fuji by 2031.

The prefecture said the shelters can be used not only in the event of an eruption or rockfall, but also as evacuation sites during heavy rain and lightning, and is urging climbers to use them when necessary.

富士山下山道に避難シェルター設置 7月の富士山の山開きを前に、吉田口下山道に新たに設置された2基の避難シェルターが公開され、噴火や落石、悪天候への安全対策が強化されました。

富士山下山道设置避难掩体 在富士山7月开山季到来之前，吉田口下山道新设置的两座避难掩体已对外公开，以加强应对喷发、落石和恶劣天气的安全措施。

Source: FNN