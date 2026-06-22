Evacuation Shelters Installed On Mount Fuji Descent Route

YAMANASHI - Ahead of Mount Fuji’s July climbing season, two newly installed evacuation shelters have been unveiled on the Yoshida descent route to strengthen safety measures against eruptions, rockfalls and severe weather.
Yamanashi prefecture installed the shelters near the seventh and eighth stations on the Yoshida descent route and opened them to the media on June 22.
Each shelter can accommodate about 135 people.
Yamanashi plans to install 13 shelters on Mount Fuji by 2031.
The prefecture said the shelters can be used not only in the event of an eruption or rockfall, but also as evacuation sites during heavy rain and lightning, and is urging climbers to use them when necessary.
Source: FNN