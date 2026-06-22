Shinkansen Trials Overnight Service Arriving in Kansai Next Morning

NAGOYA - JR Central said on June 22 that it will operate a special one-day-only Tokaido Shinkansen train that departs at night and arrives the following morning, as the company explores demand for overnight travel at a time of rising hotel costs.
According to JR Central, the special train, named the Tokaido Lumiere Express, will run on Saturday, August 8, departing from the Tokyo metropolitan area and arriving in the Kansai region the next morning. The train will leave Tokyo at night, stop at Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama, then remain at Gifu-Hashima Station for about six hours before reaching Kyoto and Shin-Osaka earlier than the first regular trains.
JR Central said demand for overnight travel is increasing as accommodation costs rise in the Tokyo and Kansai metropolitan areas, and that it hopes to use the service to examine passenger trends.
Seats will go on sale from July 3 through the JR Tokai Tours application site. The company said it will decide whether to offer similar services in the future after reviewing usage levels and feedback from passengers.
Source: YOMIURI