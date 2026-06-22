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Shinkansen Trials Overnight Service Arriving in Kansai Next Morning

Jun 22, 2026 | News On Japan

NAGOYA - JR Central said on June 22 that it will operate a special one-day-only Tokaido Shinkansen train that departs at night and arrives the following morning, as the company explores demand for overnight travel at a time of rising hotel costs.

According to JR Central, the special train, named the Tokaido Lumiere Express, will run on Saturday, August 8, departing from the Tokyo metropolitan area and arriving in the Kansai region the next morning. The train will leave Tokyo at night, stop at Shinagawa and Shin-Yokohama, then remain at Gifu-Hashima Station for about six hours before reaching Kyoto and Shin-Osaka earlier than the first regular trains.

JR Central said demand for overnight travel is increasing as accommodation costs rise in the Tokyo and Kansai metropolitan areas, and that it hopes to use the service to examine passenger trends.

Seats will go on sale from July 3 through the JR Tokai Tours application site. The company said it will decide whether to offer similar services in the future after reviewing usage levels and feedback from passengers.

翌朝関西着の夜行新幹線を実証運行

JR東海は6月22日、夜に出発して翌朝に到着する東海道新幹線の特別列車を1日限りで運行すると発表した。宿泊費が高騰する中、夜間移動の需要を探る。

新干线试运行夜间服务 次日清晨抵达关西

JR东海6月22日表示，将在东海道新干线上限期一天运行一班夜间出发、次日清晨抵达的特别列车，以在住宿费用上涨的背景下探寻夜间出行需求。

Source: YOMIURI

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